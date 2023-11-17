Eric McCormack

Jennifer welcomes couple and educators Carrie and Brett Yancey, from Southside, Alabama, who are joined by their daughters Savannah, Sydney and Sarakate. The family recently made headlines for a night they will always cherish. On September 29, Brett, who has been fighting advanced esophageal cancer for six years, made the 50-yard walk down Southside High School's football field with his daughter Sarakate, who was crowned this year's homecoming queen. Carrie, Savannah and Sydney were in the stands as their community erupted in cheers.