What Jennifer Wore on the Show This Week: Sweater Dresses for Fall

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, October 23

Jennifer started her week wearing a form-fitting eggplant purple dress with a peekaboo cutout, compliments of fashion house Reiss.

“I chose this dress for Jennifer because of this beautiful dark shade of purple,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com. She says she chose a chic sweater dress to keep JHud warm while filming, as the host runs cold!

Jennifer also donned a pair of dark-rimmed cat-eye glasses with a gold bridge. She wore brushed bronze heels from Paolo and dangly gold earrings with “J” and “H” at the ends.

“Y’all sang my earring off!” JHud declared at the start of the show after her “H” earring flew right off from all the celebrating!

Tuesday, October 24

Jennifer chose a sleek matte black tuxedo jumpsuit, a perfect match to interview showman Derek Hough on the show.

JHud’s sparkling oversized hoop earrings matched her equally sparkling gold wire frame eyeglasses.

She chose a hot pink lip for a pop of color and sparkly colorblocked metallic heels from I.N.C. International Concepts.

Wednesday, October 25

For Wednesday’s show, Jennifer wore a red sweater dress from Michael Costello and heels from Jessica Simpson.

“I love sweater dresses with cutouts,” said Oakley. “It makes them more modern.”

“I wanted her warm and snuggly — but chic — for this fall look,” added Oakley.

Thursday, October 26

JHud walked out in a chocolate brown long-sleeved dress from Alexia Ardmore that matched perfectly with her lipstick. For jewelry, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and bracelets, with gold frames for her eyeglasses.

Making this look pop was JHud’s purple manicure and a pair of leopard sock booties.

Friday, October 27

JHud closed out the week in a long-sleeved hot pink jumpsuit and matching heels. Even her eyeglasses frames were pink!

The host donned sparkly chunky silver rings and oversized hoop earrings. A fab look to kick off the weekend!

"We chose this fuchsia jumpsuit because it felt like a great look to wear with [WNBA MVP Champion] A'ja Wilson on the show," said Oakley, adding that the look was "super cute while shooting hoops."