Do You Want to Give Someone Special Their Flowers?
September 22, 2023
Do you know someone who deserves their flowers—as well as an actual bouquet of flowers—for doing something great or because they’re just an all-around great person? Send us a video (less than 60 seconds) and a letter nominating your special person. In your letter, please explain why “The Jennifer Hudson Show” should give them a shout-out and send them a special delivery. Don’t forget to include a picture of the deserving person, your contact info, and your nominated person's contact info, too!