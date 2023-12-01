What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Vintage Looks & Platform Heels

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, November 27

Jennifer chatted with Da’Vine Joy Randolph and got down with Tyla while wearing a vintage olive green wide-legged Samoe jumpsuit with flowing sleeves and a high waist, accessorized with a vintage bronze obi belt.

Her Paola brushed bronze pumps matched perfectly with her jumpsuit’s muted color.

“I chose this look for Tyla,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com. “She was teaching Jennifer how to do her viral dance [for her single ‘Water’], and she wanted a flowy jumpsuit.”

JHud chose a pair of wire aviators, making this look a bit of a throwback to the ‘70s.

Tuesday, November 28

Jennifer popped in pink for Tuesday’s show! The host wore a Barbie-pink dress with princess sleeves and matching booties. Even her chic eyeglasses were pink!

JHud coordinated with gold hoop earrings, a dazzling chunky diamond bracelet, and a metallic manicure.

Wednesday, November 29

For Wednesday’s show, Jennifer donned a chocolate-brown faux leather dress with three-quarter sleeves and a square neckline.

The host walked out in this decadent outfit while grooving to the Spice Girls and leading (dragging?) her best friend Walter Williams onto the stage to talk about their longtime friendship.

Thursday, November 30

To chat and perform with the legendary Dionne Warwick, Jennifer chose a black Alexia Ardmore sweater with button details across the shoulders.

She paired this look with a mid-calf sequined skirt from Los Angeles-based luxury designer L’Agence, known for combining California style with a French attitude.

“Jennifer loved the fit of the L’Agence pencil sequin skirt,” Oakley shared.

Jennifer coordinated with rhinestone-embellished pumps from Public Desire.

Friday, December 1

Jennifer couldn’t get enough of hot pink this week! The host donned a bright pink dress from Chiara Boni with an asymmetrical neckline and safety pin detailing down the left side.

JHud finished this loud and lovely look with a pair of hot-pink platform heels.

Oakley shared that Jennifer “loved the hue of pink. We thought it’d be perfect for Dove Cameron’s episode.”