Jennifer Hudson’s Halloween Costume Pays Tribute to Missy Elliott & Hip-Hop

Jennifer Hudson is supa dupa fly this Halloween!

The host celebrated both Halloween and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with costumes inspired by Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott's looks in two of her iconic music videos on the October 31 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The host was inspired by Missy’s look in her “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video, wearing a black patent leather blow-up suit and headpiece. While rocking this costume, JHud took the stage to Missy’s 1997 debut solo single, accompanied by a team of backup dancers.

“Missy, you are a true legend!” said JHud. “Nobody does it like the original!”

The music video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” was the first collaboration between Missy Elliott and prolific music video director Hype Williams. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone named it the number one best rap video of all time.

“Fun fact I had to go to a gas station in Brooklyn NY to get air in this blow up suit & the suit blew up so big I couldn’t fit in the car so I had to walk back to set down the street in this outfit in BROOKLYN,” Missy posted about her memorable look on X.

After her performance, JHud transitioned into a second iconic Missy look: a camouflage suit bedazzled with black sequins, inspired by the MC’s outfit in her “Get Ur Freak On” music video, complete with gold hoop earrings and a short wig in the style of Missy’s haircut in the vid.

Missy Elliott is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a ceremony taking place on November 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She is the first woman rapper to hold the distinction of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Missy is hip-hop,” reiterated Jennifer.