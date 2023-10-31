‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Halloween Special: Best Moments on the Show

Forget about a house of horrors — “The Jennifer Hudson Show” transformed into a house of hip-hop for a Halloween spectacular!

From Jennifer Hudson sporting not one, but two costumes inspired by the music video looks of hip-hop icon Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, to guest Sheila E scaring JHud in hilarious fashion, check out the best moments of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” celebrating the spookiest day of the year!

Jennifer Hudson's Costume Pays Tribute to Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott

Jennifer donned a black patent leather blow-up suit and headpiece inspired by Missy Elliott’s iconic look in her “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video.

JHud paid tribute to the hip-hop icon while taking the stage to Missy’s 1997 debut solo single while accompanied by a team of backup dancers.

Walter Reveals His Flava Flav Costume

After surprising JHud by dressing up as grapes, mac ‘n’ cheese, and a washing machine, Walter revealed his final Halloween costume: Flava Flav!

Walter was a perfect match for the Public Enemy rapper, wearing a Viking helmet, sunglasses, a grill, and an oversized clock as a necklace.

Jennifer Hudson Drums with Sheila E

Legendary drummer Sheila E — rocking her own stage outfit from the 1986 American Music Awards!! — taught JHud how to play the drums while she accompanied her on the electric guitar!

Coi Leray Drops Details on Her Extreme Halloween Costume

Coi Leray, who appeared on the show wearing a pumpkin-perfect orange jumpsuit, talked about how hard she goes for Halloween.

“I’m going to do a zombie,” she said of this year’s costume. “This one’s gonna be big. It’s gonna take a couple hours. I’m gonna do prosthetics.”

She revealed how she once dressed up for Halloween as a plumber, complete with a bald cap and beard!

Jennifer Hudson Makes a Floating Robot Vacuum Ghost

JHud and Paige demoed some easy and fun Halloween DIY projects you can make with things found around the house. Their robot vacuum ghosts hilariously ran wild on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage!

Boo! Jennifer Hudson Gets Spooked

Jennifer had a few jumps and frights during the show’s Halloween special!

First, as seen in the above digital exclusive clip, guest Sheila E spooked JHud while showing her how to drum on everyday objects — including a steel drum hiding show staffer Jimmy dressed as a scary clown!

Later, JHud was scared again at the hands of Jimmy — literally, as Jimmy hid his hand under a spooky assortment of charcuterie during her DIY Halloween segment with Paige!

“You scared me!” JHud admitted to Jimmy’s hand.

Happy Halloween!