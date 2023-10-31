DIY Halloween Crafts: How to Make a Ghost Robot Vacuum, Foaming Pumpkins & More!

Getting into the spooky spirit doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg!

Whether your vibe is silly or scary, you’ll love making these fun Halloween crafts.

Ghost Robot Vacuum

What You’ll Need:

Robot vacuum

Wired tomato cage

Styrofoam ball

Battery-operated lights

White sheet

Black construction paper

Scissors

Tape

Instructions:

1. Place the tomato cage on top of the vacuum. Tape the cage to the vacuum.

2. Add the Styrofoam ball to the pointy top of the cage.

3. Turn on the lights and wrap them around the cage.

4. Throw a sheet on top of the ball and cage.

5. Cut ghost eyes out of the construction paper and tape them to the sheet.

6 .Turn on your robot vacuum, and watch it roam the house!

Foaming Pumpkins

What You’ll Need:

Large pumpkins

Cup

Baking soda

Food coloring (any color)

White vinegar

Cookie sheet or large tray

Instructions:

1. Carve a silly or spooky face into your pumpkins. Make sure the mouth is wide and open!

2. Place the pumpkin on the tray (unless you want foam all over your floor or table!).

3. Fill a cup with baking soda. Add food coloring.

4. Place the cup into the middle of the pumpkin.

5 .Add vinegar into the cup, and stand back — you’ve got pumpkins foaming at the mouth!

Charcuterie Halloween Hand

What You’ll Need:

Deli paper

Pencil

String cheese sticks

Goat cheese, or another soft cheese

Prosciutto

Crackers

Instructions:

1. Using the pencil, trace your hand on a sheet of deli paper.

2. Place the string cheese sticks where the fingers are.

3. Cover the cheese sticks with prosciutto.

4. Form the wrist and palm out of goat cheese or another soft cheese.

5. Cover with prosciutto.

6. Surround your hand with crackers, and enjoy!