DIY Halloween Crafts: How to Make a Ghost Robot Vacuum, Foaming Pumpkins & More!
Lifestyle October 31, 2023
Getting into the spooky spirit doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg!
During a special Halloween episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and Paige shared cheap and easy Halloween projects you can do using everyday objects.
Whether your vibe is silly or scary, you’ll love making these fun Halloween crafts.
Ghost Robot Vacuum
What You’ll Need:
Robot vacuum
Wired tomato cage
Styrofoam ball
Battery-operated lights
White sheet
Black construction paper
Scissors
Tape
Instructions:
1. Place the tomato cage on top of the vacuum. Tape the cage to the vacuum.
2. Add the Styrofoam ball to the pointy top of the cage.
3. Turn on the lights and wrap them around the cage.
4. Throw a sheet on top of the ball and cage.
5. Cut ghost eyes out of the construction paper and tape them to the sheet.
6 .Turn on your robot vacuum, and watch it roam the house!
Halloween Dessert Recipes: Jennifer Hudson Makes Spooky and Sweet TreatsView Story
Foaming Pumpkins
What You’ll Need:
Large pumpkins
Cup
Baking soda
Food coloring (any color)
White vinegar
Cookie sheet or large tray
Instructions:
1. Carve a silly or spooky face into your pumpkins. Make sure the mouth is wide and open!
2. Place the pumpkin on the tray (unless you want foam all over your floor or table!).
3. Fill a cup with baking soda. Add food coloring.
4. Place the cup into the middle of the pumpkin.
5 .Add vinegar into the cup, and stand back — you’ve got pumpkins foaming at the mouth!
DIY Halloween Costumes: How to Make Walter’s Quirky OutfitsView Story
Charcuterie Halloween Hand
What You’ll Need:
Deli paper
Pencil
String cheese sticks
Goat cheese, or another soft cheese
Prosciutto
Crackers
Instructions:
1. Using the pencil, trace your hand on a sheet of deli paper.
2. Place the string cheese sticks where the fingers are.
3. Cover the cheese sticks with prosciutto.
4. Form the wrist and palm out of goat cheese or another soft cheese.
5. Cover with prosciutto.
6. Surround your hand with crackers, and enjoy!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.