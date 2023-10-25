Halloween Dessert Recipes: Jennifer Hudson Makes Spooky and Sweet Treats
Lifestyle October 25, 2023
No tricks — these Halloween desserts are a total treat!
Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige tried their hand at recreating super cute Halloween desserts trending online.
Whether you’re throwing a Halloween party or just want to get creative in the kitchen for spooky season, you’ll love these eerie edible bites featured on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Head below for the recipes!
Monster Plant Cookie Pot
You’ll love these fun and frightening Venus flytrap cupcakes!
What You'll Need
Cookie dough
Red frosting
Green frosting
Black frosting
White frosting
Strawberries
Piping bags and tips
Directions
- Start with baked cookies in a cupcake tin to make cookie pots.
- Fill cookie pot with red frosting.
- Sprinkle crushed-up cookies over frosting.
- Pipe green leaves and vines.
- Place strawberry half on dirt.
- Pipe a ball of black frosting onto strawberry.
- Pipe red frosting on black frosting for the tongue.
- Pipe white teeth onto strawberry halves and place the second strawberry half onto ball of black icing and red tongue to complete the monster.
Witch Cheese Ball Hat
This is the perfect centerpiece for your Halloween party appetizer table.
What You'll Need
Cream cheese
Shredded cheese
Black sesame seeds
Sliced carrots
Crackers
Cutting board
Directions
- Start with cream cheese and shredded cheese mixture in a bowl.
- Scoop mixture onto a cutting board and begin forming into a hat shape.
- Coat the cheese hat in black sesame seeds.
- Add sliced carrots around the base of the hat.
- Place crackers around the brim of the hat.
Frankenstein S’mores
This adorable fire-free s’mores treat is inspired by the classic movie monster.
What You'll Need
Large square marshmallows
Green chocolate melts, melted
Graham crackers
Black frosting
Sticks
Piping bags and tips
Directions
- Start with marshmallows on sticks.
- Dip into green candy melts to coat marshmallow.
- Wait until candy coating is dry.
- Make a small hole in a graham cracker.
- Place that graham cracker through the stick onto the marshmallow.
- Pipe on black icing for hair, eyes, mouth and scar.
- Add graham cracker to the top.
