Halloween Dessert Recipes: Jennifer Hudson Makes Spooky and Sweet Treats

No tricks — these Halloween desserts are a total treat!

Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige tried their hand at recreating super cute Halloween desserts trending online.

Whether you’re throwing a Halloween party or just want to get creative in the kitchen for spooky season, you’ll love these eerie edible bites featured on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Head below for the recipes!

Monster Plant Cookie Pot

You’ll love these fun and frightening Venus flytrap cupcakes!

What You'll Need

Cookie dough

Red frosting

Green frosting

Black frosting

White frosting

Strawberries

Piping bags and tips

Directions

Start with baked cookies in a cupcake tin to make cookie pots. Fill cookie pot with red frosting. Sprinkle crushed-up cookies over frosting. Pipe green leaves and vines. Place strawberry half on dirt. Pipe a ball of black frosting onto strawberry. Pipe red frosting on black frosting for the tongue. Pipe white teeth onto strawberry halves and place the second strawberry half onto ball of black icing and red tongue to complete the monster.

Witch Cheese Ball Hat

This is the perfect centerpiece for your Halloween party appetizer table.

What You'll Need

Cream cheese

Shredded cheese

Black sesame seeds

Sliced carrots

Crackers

Cutting board

Directions

Start with cream cheese and shredded cheese mixture in a bowl. Scoop mixture onto a cutting board and begin forming into a hat shape. Coat the cheese hat in black sesame seeds. Add sliced carrots around the base of the hat. Place crackers around the brim of the hat.

Frankenstein S’mores

This adorable fire-free s’mores treat is inspired by the classic movie monster.

What You'll Need

Large square marshmallows

Green chocolate melts, melted

Graham crackers

Black frosting

Sticks

Piping bags and tips

Directions

Start with marshmallows on sticks. Dip into green candy melts to coat marshmallow. Wait until candy coating is dry. Make a small hole in a graham cracker. Place that graham cracker through the stick onto the marshmallow. Pipe on black icing for hair, eyes, mouth and scar. Add graham cracker to the top.