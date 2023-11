Dove Cameron

Jennifer welcomes 4-year-old bug expert Jeremiah Davis and his mom, Taneika Weaver, from Douglasville, Georgia. Jeremiah makes educational TikTok videos about his bug knowledge. Taneika first noticed her son’s interest in bugs when he was 3 years old and began educating him on different species. Jeremiah’s favorite bugs are spiders and roaches, and he wants to be an entomologist when he grows up.