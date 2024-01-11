People's Choice Awards: Vote ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ for Daytime Talk Show of 2023!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for the Daytime Talk Show of 2023 at the People’s Choice Awards!

The news was announced on Thursday, January 11. This is the second consecutive time “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated in this category.

How to vote:

Place your votes now through Friday, January 19 online at votepca.com. You’re limited to voting for one nominee per category per day.

Turbo voting will take place on Tuesday, January 16 from 12 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET. All votes submitted during this voting window count as two (2) votes.

See the People's Choice Awards official voting rules for more info.

The People’s Choice Awards will air live on NBC, Peacock, and E! on Sunday, February 18 at 8/7c from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA.