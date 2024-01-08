Golden Globes 2024 Winners: Movies and TV Shows to Watch Right Now

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and there were lots of familiar faces from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” accepting awards!

Here are the films and television series to score a 2024 Golden Globe Award (in some cases, way more than just one!) that you need to put on your watch list!

Film

“Barbie”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” Best Original Song — Motion Picture

On the show, Issae Rae called her role as President Barbie “a dream come true — a dream I didn’t know I had!”

“I obviously played with Barbies growing up, but I couldn’t have imagined I’d play one,” she told Jennifer. “I get to play a lifesize Barbie!

“I want you to imagine how you play with Barbies,” she recalled director Greta Gerwig saying on set. “It was fun to revisit myself as a child playing with these Barbies.”

“The Holdovers”

Paul Giamatti, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

During her appearance on the show, Da’Vine Joy Randolph told Jennifer that it was “so weird” getting awards buzz for her breakout role in “The Holdovers.” “You keep going, you keep doing your thing, and moments like these crop up. I feel so blessed.

“It’s three people that are going through different stages of pain and grief in their own way, and then the very beautiful and unexpected way they’re forced to be together and they actually end up healing… It’s very beautiful.”

Television

“Beef”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef” star Ashley Park spoke to Jennifer about the series, which she calls a “wildly unpredictable dark, moving revenge tale.”

Ashley plays Naomi, a stay-at-home mom, someone who “I don’t want to hang out with,” laughed Ashley. “She’s very passive-aggressive, very insecure. I was very excited to play her because she was so different from other characters I’ve played.”

See the full list of winners at goldenglobes.com.