SAG Awards 2024: Best of the Nominees on the Show

Here are some of the 2024 SAG Award nominees speaking to Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” about their nominated roles and projects!

Film

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” — Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

“The film is about a man, a book, love, and family,” Jeffrey Wright said of his film “American Fiction” during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with his co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Erika Alexander.

“All of us were really passionate about this script and this story… It sounds cliché, but we did it with a lot of love, and I think it shows on the screen,” he said of the film, which was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Jeffrey said his late mother inspired him to take the role in the film. “My mom passed away about a year before I got this script,” he said, choking up. “The reason I wanted to tell this story was the relationship this character had with his mother, played by Leslie Uggams.”

“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done it because of her,” he added.

Colman Domingo, “Rustin” — Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

While chatting with Jennifer on the show, Da’Vine Joy Randolph praised the star of "Rustin," Colman Domingo. “If you didn’t know his name before, know it now,” said the actress, who plays Mahalia Jackson in the film. “That man is a powerhouse.”

Continued Da’Vine, “It’s been such a beautiful joy to watch him ascend and grow, it is his moment and he deserves it all.”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

When she was initially offered the role of Sofia in "The Color Purple," Danielle Brooks told Jennifer that she called Oprah Winfrey, a producer on the new film and the original Sofia of the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie.

“We talked for a long time and she shared stories with me and gave me encouragement and advice — and she prayed over me,” said Danielle.

“You know if Oprah pray over you, she got a direct line to God, so you gonna be all right!” she laughed.

“She held my hand through this entire process but also let me fly and do my own thing, and I’m so appreciative,” added Danielle.

"The Color Purple" is also nomianted for Outstanding Performance of a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

During her appearance on the show, Da’Vine Joy Randolph told Jennifer that it was “so weird” getting awards buzz for her breakout role in “The Holdovers.” “You keep going, you keep doing your thing, and moments like these crop up. I feel so blessed,” said the Golden Globe winner.

“It’s three people that are going through different stages of pain and grief in their own way, and then the very beautiful and unexpected way they’re forced to be together and they actually end up healing… It’s very beautiful.”

Television

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Star, producer, writer, and creator Quinta Brunson shared that though “Abbott Elementary” was inspired by her mother, the title of the show pays tribute to a teacher named Miss Abbott. “She was one of the most influential teachers I’ve ever had in my life,” said Quinta.

“She called me when she found out and she was very emotional about it,” she recalled. “One of the most positive things to come from it is she’s doing speaking engagements. She’s helping other educators. She’s kind of spreading what made her such a good teacher to other teachers, and I think that’s really important.”

"Abbott Elementary" is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

“I would happily play [my character Rebecca] until her teeth fall out,” Hannah Waddingham told JHud of her "Ted Lasso" character.

Brandon Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the Apple TV+ hit series, discussed with Jennifer about the possibility of a “Ted Lasso” movie and shared what it was like visiting the White House with his co-stars.

"Ted Lasso" is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

“Barry” — Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler isn’t just the star of the HBO series “Barry” — he’s a fan who finds out what’s happening in the story every week along with the rest of the world.

“When I watch it, I watch it on Sunday nights so I can see what is going on!” he said.

Henry called the final season of the critically acclaimed comedy series “amazing.” “It got so bent out of shape this year that I needed to take a flashlight with me to set — what is going on?!” he exclaimed.

“The Last of Us” — Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, who stars in the HBO series “The Last of Us,” told Jennifer she only agreed to appear in the hit show because her husband, Jason Ritter, is a huge fan of the video game it’s based on.

“I’m always tired, so every time a job comes up, I’m like “Mmm… do I want to?” she told the host.

“And he was like, ‘It’s “The Last of Us”!’ It’s his favorite video game of all time,” she said. “He loves it. And then I read the script, and it was so good.”

As for what it was like filming the series, Melanie called the experience “horrific and disgusting.”

“There’s a scene I took part in where swarms of mushroom-faced zombie monsters come out of the ground, and it was all practical — people in makeup that took hours and hours,” said Melanie.

“And there were stunt performers, and circus performers, and acrobats, and people tumbling and running as fast as they can towards you, hundreds of people with this makeup on,” she recalled, adding, “There was not a lot of acting involved!”

See the full list of nominees at sagawards.org.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on February 23, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The awards will be streamed live on Netflix at 5/8 p.m. ET.