Jennifer Hudson Surprises Couple Who Got Engaged on the Show

Franklin Griffin wrote to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to ask for help proposing to his long-term girlfriend, Portia Cotton, who is a big fan.

The couple has been together for about four years and connected on Facebook after discovering they both used to work at the same place and had mutual friends. Franklin planned their first date at a banana festival and had no idea bananas were Portia’s least favorite food! (Good thing they can both laugh about it now!)

Franklin told the show it was love at first sight for him, and as soon as he met Portia, he knew he was going to marry her.

Portia was sitting in the audience with Franklin, thinking she was just enjoying a taping of the show, when they both were called down to the stage by Jennifer under the pretense of playing a game to win a trip. JHud and Franklin had a surprise in store for her!

After chatting with the lovely couple for a few minutes, Jennifer guided the couple over to the middle of a beautiful winter wonderland scene on the stage — and Franklin proposed!

Jennifer asked Portia how she felt, and through tears, Portia held up her engagement ring and declared, “Girl, I’m getting married!”

Jennifer had another surprise in store for both of them: She gifted Franklin and Portia a six-night stay at Yasawa Island Resort & Spa Fiji and round-trip airfare on Fiji Airways!

