‘The Color Purple’ Then and Now: From Alice Walker’s Novel to the Musical Movie

Jennifer and this all-star lineup of talented performers and filmmakers had an intimate chat about creating this film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which is itself based on the beloved 1985 Steven Spielberg film and the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 Alice Walker novel.

See below for details about how this musical movie came to be!

Oprah Winfrey Shares the Biggest Difference Between Both Film Versions of the Story

Oprah made her film debut in the 1985 film, earning an Academy Award nomination for playing the role of Sofia. She’s now producing the 2023 musical with the original film’s director, Steven Spielberg.

She told Jennifer that producer Scott Sanders originally had the vision to turn “The Color Purple” into a Broadway musical, then got the ball rolling into adapting the musical back to the big screen.

“It’s like visiting an old friend in a new space,” Oprah said of the latest iteration of Alice Walker’s novel. “You will feel renewed and feel joyful.

“There is a buoyancy and a joyfulness to this reimagination that wasn’t present in the first,” shared Oprah. “The music comes out of the spirit of the story.”

Producing this iteration of “The Color Purple” is a full-circle moment for the media icon.

“It has been my great, deep honor and pleasure to be able to work with these women,” Oprah said, tearing up.

“‘The Color Purple’ meant so much to me in my life, and to be able to see them have this moment is one of the great rewards of my life.”

Oprah Winfrey Passed the Baton to Danielle Brooks

For the 2023 film, Danielle Brooks now plays the role of Sofia, the role she performed on Broadway in the 2015 revival.

Oprah told Jennifer that she made sure to be on the set the day Danielle shot the scene where she confronts Celie about telling Harpo to beat her.

“The baton is officially passed,” Oprah recalled telling her after that scene, offering Danielle a big hug.

Danielle was initially hesitant to speak to Oprah when playing the role of Sofia in the Broadway production of the story.

“I was so shy… I didn’t want you to think I wanted anything from you. I was so nervous,” shared Danielle to Oprah.

When she was offered the role of Sofia in the film, Danielle finally decided to call Oprah. “We talked for a long time and she shared stories with me and gave me encouragement and advice — and she prayed over me,” said Danielle.

“You know if Oprah pray over you, she got a direct line to God, so you gonna be all right!” she laughed.

“She held my hand through this entire process but also let me fly and do my own thing, and I’m so appreciative,” added Danielle.