‘The Color Purple’: What Oprah Winfrey, Fantasia, Colman Domingo & the Cast Wore on the Show

The amount of talent on display on Friday’s episode was jaw-dropping — and so was the fashion!

Check out details of what each cast member wore during their visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Oprah Winfrey donned a custom dark eggplant purple velvet suit from Lela Rose and Manolo Blahnik heels.

The TV icon — who made her feature-film debut in the 1985 iteration of “The Color Purple” — was styled by Annabelle Harron, with hair by Nicole Mangrum and makeup by Derrick Rutledge.

Fantasia Barrino Taylor wore a strapless lavender dress with a feathered neckline from Laquan Smith and strappy pink stilettos from the Jessica Rich Collection.

The actress, who is making her own feature-film debut in the 2023 version of “The Color Purple,” was styled by Daniel Hawkins, with makeup by Timothy Clark and hair by Derickus Crawford.

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi wore a mod black minidress from Sergio Hudson that came with long sleeves, strong shoulders, and purple accents on the pockets, zipper, and belt.

The actress, who plays young Celie (and who is also making her feature-film debut!), was styled by Jake Sokoloff, with hair by LaRae Burress and makeup by Brandy Allen.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Danielle Brooks wore a hot pink suit paired with a black turtleneck sweater. She had her hair in a crimped updo and accessorized with some unique jewelry, including a gold brooch in the shape of an eye.

Taraji P. Henson shined in a neon yellow asymmetrical dress with a high slit. The actress matched her co-star Danielle’s suit color with her neon pink eye makeup.

The guys were just as well dressed as the women! Corey Hawkins, styled by Monty Jackson, wore a beige button-down jacket over a white top and pants from Italian luxury menswear label Zegna.

Colman Domingo dressed head to toe in black Fendi, with styling by Wayman and Micah and grooming by Jamie Richmond.

Director Blitz Bazawule chose a loose-fitting white ensemble, accessorizing with a black kufi cap and black-and-white loafers.

There is no doubt this is the best-dressed cast of any film this year!

“The Color Purple” is coming to theaters nationwide on Monday, December 25. Check out more of Jennifer with the cast.