Golden Globes 2024: Best of the Nominees on the Show

The 2024 Golden Globe nominees were announced in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama on Monday, December 11 — and the list of nominees from film and television feature a lot of familiar faces from “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Here are some of the 2024 Golden Globe nominees speaking to Jennifer Hudson on the show!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is nominated for her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in “The Holdovers.”

During her appearance on the show, Da’Vine told Jennifer how she masters her accents for movie roles. The actress also explained how she got into acting after training as an opera singer.

Jeffrey Wright — Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his star turn in “American Fiction.” He won a Golden Globe in 2004 for Best Supporting Actor —Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for his work in “Angels in America” (reprising the same role for which he won a Tony).

Jeffrey appeared on the show with his “American Fiction” cast members to discuss their new film. Jeffrey got emotional remembering his mother, who passed away a few years ago, and shared how their special relationship inspired him to star in “American Fiction.”

Colman Domingo — Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Colman Domingo is nominated for his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his work in the film “Rustin.”

Colman plays civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the biographical film, which also co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who are also nominated for 2023 Golden Globes!

Sam Claflin — Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Claflin is nominated for his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work in the series “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

On the show, Sam Claflin told Jennifer how he had to learn how to sing and play guitar in order to play the frontman of a rock band.

Quinta Brunson — Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical and Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, the star, producer, writer, and creator of “Abbott Elementary,” won two Golden Globes in 2023 for starring and producing the hit ABC series. This year, she is nominated again for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, for playing Janine Teagues, and also earned a nomination for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy for producing the show.

Back in March, Quinta discussed winning her two Golden Globes. “It was incredible,” she said, adding that she was even more excited to see her co-star Tyler James Williams win a Golden Globe. “He’s just so deserving and it was just a testament to comedy is just in your bones, it’s in your body, and he’s been doing it since he was a kid, and it paid off.”

Hannah Waddingham — Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

Hannah Waddingham, who was nominated in this category in 2021, calls “Ted Lasso” “a beautiful, precious, timely jewel” that she’ll miss, as the show ended its third (and possibly final) season.

“I would happily play [my character Rebecca] until her teeth fall out,” she told JHud.

Christina Ricci — Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

Christina Ricci is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama for her work in the hit Showtime series “Yellowjackets.”

On the show, Christina Ricci told Jennifer that the success of “Yellowjackets” has been a wonderful surprise. The actress said it was “so fun” filming Season 2 of the Showtime series with Elijah Wood years after working together as teenagers.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

See the full list of nominees at goldenglobes.com.