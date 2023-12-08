Janelle Monáe & the 'American Fiction' Cast Join the Guest Lineup

Getty Images / Sandro Baebler / Ari Michaelson

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in December 11 to December 15 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, December 11

The cast of “American Fiction,” including Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Erika Alexander stop by.

Melissa Peterman promotes the FOX game show “Person, Place, or Thing.”

Tuesday, December 12

Tony Shalhoub chats about “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.”

Jennifer welcomes 15-year-old Dejuan “DJ” Strickland from St. Louis, Missouri, who made headlines for raising money to eliminate school lunch debt for students at his former elementary school through his initiative Team Tech Boy Lunch Heroes. DJ decided to create this initiative after he experienced what it was like not having enough money for school lunch when he was in fourth grade.

Jennifer welcomes Adrene “AC” Clemons from Las Vegas, Nevada, an assistant director of the Boys and Girls Club South Nevada (BGCSNV). At 9 months old, AC was badly burned and his parents were told he wouldn’t survive 72 hours. After spending two years in intensive care, AC grew up to become a performer and high school sports star. AC began helping children with disabilities to read, write, sing, and dance at BGCSNV, and the clubhouse says, “AC is one of the most inspirational staff members, loved by not only the kids but the staff as well, due to his contagious positive spirit.”

Wednesday, December 13

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott chat about “Celebrity IOU.”

Jennifer welcomes superfan 11-year-old Ar’Miah Gilchrist, her parents Mariah and Jamie, and her brothers Jamie, Cayden, and Christian from Prince George, Virginia. A few months after Ar’Miah was born, doctors told Mariah and Jamie that their daughter was blind and had a growth hormone deficiency. Growing up, Ar’Miah experienced everything from bullying at school to getting made fun of in public. To show the world her daughter was capable of anything she set her mind to, Mariah started recording motivational videos capturing Ar’Miah’s infectious energy that have gone viral.

Thursday, December 14

Janelle Monáe discusses her album “The Age of Pleasure.”

