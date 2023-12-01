JHud's Holiday Giveaways — Day 1! 3 Ways to Enter for a Chance to Win Amazing Prizes!
December 01, 2023
Jennifer Hudson is feeling extra generous this holiday season!
Mama Hud wants to help fill your home with tons of the hottest products and most exciting experiences!
Watch the show next week to find out what Jennifer is giving away on Day 1 of her special holiday shows! And you have THREE CHANCES to win!
Here are the three ways to enter Day 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Holiday Giveaways!
Enter the JenniferHudsonShow.com Giveaway!
To enter for a chance to win all of the Day 1 prizes:
1) Fill out the form for "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Holiday Giveaway — Day 1 on the Giveaways page on JenniferHudsonShow.com.
Enter the Newsletter Giveaway!
To enter for a chance to win all of the Day 1 prizes:
1) Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter if you haven't already.
2) Enter via the link provided in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter.
Enter the Social Media Giveaway!
To enter for a chance to win all of the Day 1 prizes:
1) Follow @jenniferhudsonshow on Instagram.
2) Like the sweepstakes post. (Post will be available starting Tuesday, December 5.)
3) Share the sweepstakes graphic in your IG feed and/or IG Story with #JHudHolidayGiveawayDay1. Don’t forget to tag @jenniferhudsonshow and two friends you're watching “The Jennifer Hudson Show” holiday episodes with!
Good luck!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.