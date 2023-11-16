Mariah Carey Christmas: How the Singer Spends the Holidays

The “Queen of Christmas” goes hard during the holidays!

During her episode-long sit-down with JHud, the two Grammy-winning artists bonded over their shared love of the holiday season and Christmas specifically.

“That’s how we got started talking about doing that Apple special,” she said. “She really loves Christmas like how I love Christmas. So I was like, ‘Please, Jennifer!’”

Jennifer loves Christmas so much that she kicks off her holiday celebrations right after Halloween. When she asked if that was too early, Mariah responded, quoting her own “defrosting” meme, “No, because — it’s time!”

She’s right — it’s time to get merry and bright! Check out some of the big ways the “Queen of Christmas” celebrates the holidays at home, and find out how you can have a holly, jolly time with Mariah on her upcoming Christmas tour!

Playing Festive Music and Movies

“I don’t let anyone listen to anything but Christmas music when I’m celebrating Christmas,” said Mariah. “And the movies have to be Christmas-related.”

Though Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is arguably the collective planet’s favorite Christmas tune, Mariah names a classic tune as her personal favorite.

What’s playing on Mariah's TV during the holidays? “I love ‘Elf,’” she told JHud. “I like ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ the original one. It’s got something about it.”

The singer also revealed that Nat King Cole’s “A Christmas Song” is the number one song she loves to listen to during the holidays. “That’s my favorite,” she said.

Jennifer teased that she “maybe” will record a Christmas album of her own one day, and asked her “Oh Santa!” collaborator for some advice. (She would be a good one to ask, since her 1994 album ‘Merry Christmas’ is the seventh best-selling holiday album of all time.)

“Just do you,” advised Mariah, telling the host to tap in to “your love of Christmas and your love of the holidays, and you can create anything you want.”

Putting Up Over-the-Top Decorations

“We have a lot of Christmas trees,” Mariah told Jennifer. JHud asks if she has a field of trees. “Not a field… per se,” Mariah responded coyly.

According to the singer, in the main part of her house there is a large gold and silver tree. In another part of the house, she has a smaller multicolored tree filled with ornaments sent to her by her fans.

Cooking Dinner for Family

“I do, and nobody believes me!” Mariah said of cooking Christmas dinner.

Mariah shared that she makes an Italian dinner the week of Christmas. For the big meal on Christmas Day, she likes to make a traditional dinner. “I help,” she said, admitting she doesn’t make the whole thing. “I do add a little bit of seasoning.”

Celebrating with Fans

Mariah is about to embark on her “Merry Christmas One and All Tour,” bringing her holiday joy to cities across the country.

“Gonna see people and sing for the people and just enjoy the holiday spirit,” said Mariah. “I’m excited about it because I haven’t been on tour in a long time.”

The tour kicked off November 15 in Highland, California, and ends December 17 in New York City. Check out her full list of tour dates at mariahcarey.com.