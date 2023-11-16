Mariah Carey’s Best Moments with Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson has wanted Mariah Carey to be a guest on her show for some time — and the wait is over!

The Grammy-winning artist appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and was honored by her friend and collaborator Jennifer Hudson as part of the show’s “Legend” series.

During their episode-long chat, Jennifer and Mariah discussed everything from Mimi’s beauty school days to the home renovation JHud made that was inspired by the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer.

Check out some memorable moments from Mariah’s intimate talk with Jennifer!

Mariah Makes an Incredible Entrance

After introducing the star with a video package highlighting her biggest accomplishments, Mariah entered the stage to thunderous applause while wearing a shiny black sequined Balenciaga minidress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. (Learn more about Mariah’s look!)

Before she was one of the most successful recording artists of all time, Mariah was on her way to becoming a beautician, but it was her (late) entrances that got her in trouble!

“I went to beauty school in high school just to get out of a half-day of school,” she told JHud. She completed 500 hours of beauty school, singing all day while practicing cutting hair and applying makeup.

Mariah shared that she worked in a salon for only one day and quit that same day because her boss wasn’t very nice. But she does admit that if she wasn’t the music icon she is today, she might have become a beautician.

“I was okay. My teacher didn’t like me that much,” she said. “They didn’t tend to like you if you’re late every day.”

Even though she never became a stylist, she still enjoys making others all glammed up. “I liked doing hair and makeup,” she said in an exaggerated version of her native Long Island accent. She even said she’d be willing to do JHud’s hair one day!

Mariah Lets Slip About Her New Music

If you’re pining for new music from Mariah, you’re in luck!

The songstress revealed that she’s been working again with her frequent collaborator and musical director Daniel Moore.

“We’re working together, writing some new music,” she shared.

Mariah, who considers herself more of a songwriter than a singer, shared her songwriting process, which involves her recording her melodies in her phone.

Back in the day, before smartphones, Mariah said she used to call her own phone number and leave messages on her answering machine of her singing the tune in her head!

Mariah Wows the Audience with Her High Notes

When Jennifer asked Mariah if kicking off the holidays right after Halloween is too early, Mariah responded in one of her patented high notes, “No, because it’s time!”

Mariah has been impressing people with her vocal chops her whole life. The music star recalled a story of her mother, an opera singer, rehearsing at home. Whenever her mom would miss a note, Mariah would sing the correct note back to her — in Italian!

It wasn’t much longer until Mariah began songwriting, too. “As soon as I knew what it was to write something down, I started writing poetry and just started making little melodies,” she told JHud.

Mariah figured out how to play piano on her own, but she said she had “too much melody, too little ability to play,” which led her to collaborate with other musicians.

Jennifer Convinces Mariah to Get Her Driver’s License

Mariah explained that she did drive herself around at one point, but she let her license expire. She isn’t interested in taking the time to take a driver’s test again.

“It’s just better for me to go with somebody in the car and not drive,” she told JHud. “You don’t really want to drive in Manhattan.”

“I don’t think I’d pass if I took the test again!” added JHud.

“I’m not a bad driver,” she said, adding, “I’m gonna try and get the license again, okay?”

Mariah Learns She Inspired Two Amazing Rooms in Jennifer‘s Home

Mariah was JHud’s muse when it came to building her dream closet!

“I don’t know if you know, but you inspired my dream closet in my house,” Jennifer told Mariah.

That’s not the only room in Jennifer’s house that boasts Mariah Carey’s influence. According to JHud, it was Mariah who convinced her to build a recording studio in her Chicago home when the “Queen of Christmas” asked Jennifer to appear as a featured artist on an updated version of her song “Oh Santa!”

“This was during the pandemic, and [Mariah] was like, ‘Do you have a studio in your house?’ recalled JHud.

“I was like, ‘You know what, yes ma’am, I’m going to get this studio,’ and to this day I have my Aretha Franklin Vocal Studio Throne Room in the house, compliments of Miss Mariah Carey.”

In her home studio, Jennifer shared that she has framed pictures of Prince, Sam Cooke, Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin — and Mariah.

“Whenever I’m singing… I feel an inspiration that comes to me from all of the greats,” Jennifer told Mariah. “I would not be here without you, and all the legends.”

Mariah Gets a Legend Award from an EGOT

Mariah mentioned the meaningful gift given to her by Jennifer during their shared time on Season 15 of “The Voice” when Mariah appeared as a guest mentor.

“That picture of us together when we were at ‘The Voice,’” recalled Mariah. “That robe you were wearing — you ended up sending it to me as a gift, and I still have it.”

“Isn’t she so nice?” added the singer.

Jennifer had another gift for Mariah — at the end of their chat, the host presented Mariah with an early Christmas gift: a trophy in the form of a blinged-out gold microphone, honoring her as a true legend.

“I want to present you with ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Legend Award to thank you for continuing to inspire all of us, each and every one of us, with your craft, with your person, and with your musical legacy.”