Meet the Amazing 9-Year-Old Dancer Who Toured with Mariah Carey

Jennifer Hudson was blown away by a 9-year-old dancer who delivers moves well beyond her years!

Mya Ragland from Union City, New Jersey, went viral when a video of her at a dance convention in January 2023 picked up 4.9 million views!

She appeared on the March 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to perform a hip-hop dance routine that would be impressive for anyone, let alone a 9-year-old!

Mya told JHud that she’s been dancing since she was 2 years old. “It’s inspiring to dance because, for example, if I’m happy, I can just express that when I’m dancing,” she said.

She’s already a professional performer, dancing alongside Mariah Carey during the singer’s latest Christmas tour. “That’s Mariah Carey in front of me!” she remembered thinking while performing with the music icon onstage.

Her idols are the legendary dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, alongside artists Ciara, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lopez. Mya told JHud that her dream is to one day be their choreographer.

“Y’all heard that! I believe that you will. You’re already on your way,” said JHud to the talented young girl.

Jennifer surprised her with a gift for the next time she will surely go viral — an amazing Jenniferized jumpsuit she can perform in!

Check out more of Mya’s impressive dance routines on her Instagram @mya_sophia_r.