Mariah Carey on Working with Aretha Franklin & More Music Icons

Mariah Carey is a legend in her own right, but even she gets starstruck by the music icons she’s worked with over the course of her prolific career.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer shared some intimate details about collaborating with and spending time with music royalty like Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle. Plus, in a digital exclusive clip, she shares her biggest regret involving a collaboration with Prince.

Here’s what Mariah had to say about working with the legends who came before her.

Mariah Swoons Over Aretha Franklin’s Piano Playing

“That was one of the best experiences ever,” she said of her 1998 VH1 Divas Live performance with Aretha Franklin, in which the two teamed up for a performance of “Chain of Fools.”

During rehearsal, Mariah recalled that the air conditioning was turned on too high, and Aretha was not happy. “Everybody knew she didn’t care for the air conditioning,” said Mariah.

Mariah shared the iconic soul singer’s response to the venue being too cold: “Mariah, they’re playing games. And I’m not having the games. So we won’t be rehearsing tonight,” Mariah recalled Aretha saying.

The two instead went off for a private rehearsal. “She allowed me to go to her trailer with her and learn how she was going to do it. She played on the piano — she was an incredible piano player.”

Aretha played piano as they decided how to perform their duet. “It was one of my proudest moments, because being anywhere near her was just incredible,” said Mariah.

Mariah Thinks of Patti LaBelle as a ‘Superwoman’

Mariah gave her flowers to Patti LaBelle, who is also close with Jennifer.

The “Fantasy” singer referenced JHud’s tribute to Mariah, which also featured Coco Jones, Boys II Men, and Patti LaBelle, for this year’s TheGrio Awards, which honor African American excellence. (The 2023 TheGrio Awards air November 25 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.)

Mariah was honored with the Music Icon Award and was celebrated by Jennifer performing “Vision of Love” and Patti singing “Love Takes Time,” both from Carey’s eponymous debut studio album.

Mariah was blown away by the performances. “She is just such a good-hearted, genuinely talented, incredible superwoman,” she said of Patti in particular.

Mariah Reveals the One Regret She Has About Recording with Prince

In a digital exclusive clip, Mariah told a story about recording with Prince — and what she regrets about the experience.

“I love Prince,” she said of the iconic singer, who passed away in 2016. “I still play his music every day.

“He was a very good person towards me. He helped me out during a rough time,” she told JHud. She said that she would often get phone calls from him, talking about “saving” the music industry.

“He was amazing while he was still here,” said Mariah.

Mariah discussed the time she visited him at his Paisley Park studio in Minneapolis with an idea to record a song featuring a sample from Vanity 6’s “Nasty Girl,” which was written by Prince.

Prince wasn’t a fan of sampling in general, so he convinced her to try and record something new.

“I was so nervous because it was Prince, and we were in his studio!” recalled Mariah.

“We didn’t finish that song, and I’ll never forgive myself for that.”