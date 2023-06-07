Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle & More Remember Prince on His 65th Birthday

Though Prince passed away in 2016, his larger-than-life presence lives on.

There’s no doubt that Prince made an incredible impact on people all around the globe, including other artists.

Watch Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Holly Robinson Peete, Kevin Nealon, Morris Day, and Patti LaBelle share their favorite memories of the music legend in honor of what would have been his 65th birthday on June 7.

Patti LaBelle Prepared a 12-Course Meal for Prince

“We have a lot of history,” Patti LaBelle told JHud during her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Prince had me at his studio. He had clothes made for me, because he had that beautiful tailor in the basement of his recording studio,” adding that Prince’s tailors made her four outfits.

“He had me come to his house and cook a two-course meal,” she added. “He ate a biscuit.”

“After that, he took me to the club and we threw it down!” she said. “We had fun! He was so mysterious. No one knew what he was thinking.”

Holly Robinson Peete Spilled Spaghetti on Prince’s Couch

Holly Robinson Peete shared the time Prince called her up to invite her to Paisley Park to record a song called “Holly Don’t Care.”

“I was so nervous, and he was like, ‘Do you want something to eat? My chef can make anything,’” she told Jennifer. Her reply to the music icon: “Okay, I’ll have some spaghetti?”

“He had this white couch with this purple pillow,” she said. “I’m tearing that spaghetti up, and I drop some on his couch.

“When he came in, I tried to sit over on it,” she said, adding that her attempts to clean the stain just made it worse. Prince then told her, “I saw you drop the spaghetti.

“We had the best time,” she said. “I’ve always been starstruck and I totally miss him to this day.”

Gabrielle Union Ditched a Friend to Party with Prince

Gabrielle Union told Jennifer Hudson that the best party she’s ever been to was at Prince’s house.

“He would invite you, but somehow he would get your number, and after an awards thing… you have to hope you get a text on your phone,” she told JHud. “No one knows how he got your number! You would have to hope everyone you were with got the text.

“You’re not going to miss a Prince party because somebody didn’t get the text!” she said. (Truth!)

Morris Day on Being the Drummer in Prince’s Band

Before becoming the lead singer of The Time, Morris Day was in the band Grand Central with his high school classmate Prince.

Morris told Jennifer that while in high school, he was supposed to go to a dance with a girl. When Morris arrived at the cafeteria where the function was held, he watched a band — featuring Prince and André Cymone — and was “mesmerized.”

“I forgot all about the girl. I stood there all night,” he said. “I have to be in this band.”

To do so, Morris hung out with André and impressed him with his drum skills. After André said the band was having issues with their drummer, Morris played drums for Prince and got in the band.

Jennifer also asked Morris about starring in “Purple Rain” with Prince. While the movie — about a young musician competing with a rival singer — became a huge hit, Morris, who played himself, said he didn’t take the project seriously.

“Prince was like, ‘We’re going to make a movie.’ I’m like, ‘Aight,’” Morris said about his relaxed attitude at the time. “I never been in a movie before. So, I didn’t halfway believe it.”

Though the filmmakers gave Morris the script, they asked him, “Okay, here’s what we wrote. What would you say?”

Morris said he went through every line and changed it!

Kevin Nealon on His Wife Being Wowed Meeting Prince

Kevin Nealon’s book “I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame” features stories and caricatures of celebrities — including Prince, who left the comedian and his wife in awe at an “Saturday Night Live” after-party.

When he went to the SNL 40th anniversary reunion, which Prince performed at, Kevin and his wife ran into the music legend. “I come face to face with Prince, and he recognizes me,” he recalled. “We shook hands and had some small talk. I introduced him to my wife, who is a huge Prince fan.”

Kevin’s wife shook hands with Prince, and as he left, she exclaimed, “Oh, my God, he shook my hand! He doesn’t touch anybody! He shook my hand! I could feel this vibe going up my arm, this electric charge!”