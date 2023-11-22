Holiday Decorating Hacks: How to Easily Decorate Your Home for the Holidays

Sponsored by Command | Beautifying your home for the holidays doesn’t have to require any professional know-how!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed interior designer and holiday décor expert Anitra Mecadon to Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show us how to turn any outdoor space into a holiday wonderland!

Anita also showed how effortlessly you can decorate in a way that leaves your space damage-free when the holidays are over and it’s time to pack it all up again.

Watch the video to see how it’s done!

No Need to Buy Extra Tools

Don’t have a hammer? Decorating with Command Brand requires no tools, and their easy hanging solutions allow you to go big and bold without banging up the walls when it’s time to take the decorations down.

Change Your Décor as Much as You Like

Changed your mind? Command Brand knows the holidays are more joyful when you can decorate with ease and focus on the things that really matter during the season. Nothing should hold you back from fearlessly decorating and changing your space, so Command Brand helps you conveniently go big from one holiday to the next, all year long.

Simple Removal

Command Brand’s Hooks, Clips, and Cord Bundlers allow clever decorating and organizing solutions that don’t damage so you can go all out when celebrating. Everything comes off with no holes or sticky residue left on the walls when the holidays are over!

Learn more at command.com.