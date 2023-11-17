Blake Shelton on Competing Against Wife Gwen Stefani and Their Quirky Thanksgiving Tradition

We want to spend the holidays with Blake Shelton!

The country singer stopped by Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and chatted with Jennifer Hudson about life with wife Gwen Stefani, particularly how their family celebrates the holiday season.

“We really get into the holidays,” Blake said of his brood, which includes Gwen and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

He said that the boys like to watch and try bizarre foods they find on TikTok. (Sound familiar?)

“They see people making these weird turkeys,” explained Blake. “Couple years ago we made a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey” for Thanksgiving, adding that the family also tried a Funions turkey!

Blake likes to create these unusual meals for his family, but he doesn’t much see the point in it. “You could just make a turkey and then eat a handful of Hot Cheetos,” he told JHud.

Check out what else Blake had to say about competing against Gwen on his game show “Barmageddon,” receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the one way he influences Gwen’s fashion choices.

Blake Dishes on Competing Against Gwen on ‘Barmageddon’

Blake and Gwen competed against each other as coaches during their shared seasons of “The Voice,” and the real-life married couple is battling again on the November 20 episode of Blake’s celebrity competition series “Barmageddon.”

Jennifer asked Blake if Gwen is competitive. His reply: “She’s not competitive unless it’s competing against me!”

“Barmageddon,” which is in its second season, pits celeb against celeb to compete in five pub games.

Blake, who created the show and acts as producer, calls it “the dumbest show on television. It’s really stupid. And that’s why you gotta watch.

“We’re drinking on TV,” he added. “What’s more fun than that?”

Now that Blake has appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” twice, he wants JHud to come on his show! “You would be great at that show!” he told Jennifer.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Blake Shares How He Inspires Gwen’s Looks

Jennifer inquired whether Blake has any hand in his fashionista wife’s looks.

“What are you talking about?” responded Blake incredulously. “Of course not.”

However, Blake did admit, “I will help her with how to be prepared. If we’re going to Oklahoma — ‘Hey, it’s cold there,’ or ‘It’s hot there.’ So bring whatever stuff… Be ready.”

Jennifer showed a photo of Blake and Gwen wearing matching camo, to which Blake replied, “She probably wasn’t prepared and she had to put on a bunch of my crap.”

Blake Discusses His Walk of Fame Star and How ‘The Voice’ Changed His Life

Blake Shelton has been working in the industry for over 20 years, and this past May, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“It’s not something that a country singer dreams of,” admitted Blake. “I know what a big deal it is. I never thought something like that was in the cards for me.”

He told JHud he was “in shock” when he heard he’d be receiving a star.

“It all goes back to ‘The Voice’… It connected everything. I was having a country music career, but then they asked me to be on ‘The Voice,’ and it literally changed my life in so many ways.

“Look at the family right there,” said Blake, gesturing to a photo of him with Gwen and the boys. “That’s the number one way it did.”

Unlike Gwen, who received a star on the Walk of Fame this past October, and Jennifer (who just celebrated her 10-year anniversary of receiving her star), when Blake’s star was unveiled, he refused to lay down on the sidewalk to pose with it.

Said Blake, “I squatted… I’m not laying down on Hollywood Boulevard.”