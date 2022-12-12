Blake Shelton on His Holiday Plans with Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is going to have a delicious holiday season.

“I’m married to a Stefani, who cooks everything all the time,” he said.

Blake said one of their traditional meals is a timpano, layers of pasta cooked in dough.

“There’s heaven inside of there,” he said about the dome-shaped dish.

The singer added that the couple — who were married in 2021 — plan on making other yummy recipes.

Blake on Gifting Little David a Goat

During their time on “The Voice,” Blake said he gave Jennifer’s son Little David a goat named Prancer.

“Blake sent me a whole goat!” Jennifer exclaimed.

While at the studio one day, Blake said he was walking behind Jennifer and David. That’s when David turned around and told him, “Mom said you can get us a goat.”

“’Cause I’m the country guy on the show, I just call one out from the barnyard,” Blake joked.

However, Blake said he ended up getting a goat and flew the animal “first class” from Oklahoma to Chicago.

“Most memorable Christmas for my kid ever,” Jennifer said.

Blake on His Last Season of ‘The Voice’

In the chat, Blake told Jennifer that he is gearing up for the singing show’s Season 22 finale.

“You always win. You think you’re gonna win again?” Jennifer asked him.

“I’ll tell you this. If I don’t win, that show is rigged,” he joked.

Noting that he has been on “The Voice” since Season 1, Blake added, “If I hadn’t won a bunch of times, that would be embarrassing.”

Sadly, Blake announced this year that Season 23 will be his last.

“I’m happy about it,” he said about his decision.

Blake explained that he had planned to leave after Season 20, but because of the pandemic, he “didn’t want to walk” out on the crew who have “become my family.”

He also said he wanted to give the show enough time “to find the right person to take my seat.”

Blake on His Favorite Bar Song

During his appearance, Blake promoted his game show, “Barmageddon,” where his celebrity friends compete against one another in a series of bar games.

Noting that the show has fun games such as “sharts” and “ax hole,” he warned that it is “not necessarily a family show.”

When Jennifer asked him about his favorite bar songs, he said his favorite was “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett.

“‘Margaritaville’ is my go-to. Everybody knows all the words. Even if you mess it up, it doesn’t matter.”

Coincidentally, Blake said he sang the song for one of the show’s opening acts and realized, “I sang the wrong lyrics my entire life.”

Blake on His Touching Connection to Cher

Later in their chat, Jennifer played a game called “Blake or Fake,” where Blake read statements that may or may not be true.

When Blake read, “Cher dedicated an album to my father,” Jennifer thought it was false.

“I can never tell if he’s serious or not,” she said.

However, Blake said it was true. He explained that when he ran into Cher one day, he told her that his dad was “her biggest fan.”

When her album came out, somebody told him that Cher had dedicated her new project to his father.

“She did that,” Blake exclaimed. “Unbelievable.”