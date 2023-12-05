JHud’s Holiday Giveaways Mega-Bundle: How to Enter for Your Chance to Win ALL PRIZES from Day 1 & 2!

Jennifer Hudson is making the holiday season EXTRA merry with a surprise MEGA giveaway!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is giving away some incredible gifts from Day 1 and Day 2 of JHud’s Holiday Giveaway shows.

In addition to entering for a chance to win a collection of amazing prizes from Day 1 and Day 2, one lucky winner will go home with ALL THE PRIZES featured during JHud’s Holiday Giveaway shows!

Here’s how to enter the Mega-Bundle Giveaway:

1) Watch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and/or Wednesday, December 6, 2023, to discover the CODE WORD that will appear on-screen during the show. (Keep an eye out — it could pop up at any time!)

2) Fill out the form for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Holiday Giveaway — Day 1 (starting Tuesday, December 5) or Day 2 (starting Wednesday, December 6) on the Giveaways page on JenniferHudsonShow.com.

3) Within the Day 1 form, fill in the optional field with the DAY 1 CODE WORD. Within the Day 2 form, fill in the optional field with the DAY 2 CODE WORD.

One lucky winner will go home with experiences, products, gift cards and more, at an approximate retail value of $4,000!

Good luck!