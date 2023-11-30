The Best Holiday Movies According to Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey & More

It’s the perfect time of the year to make some hot cocoa, dim the lights, and get cozy with a holiday movie!

Check out their holiday movie recommendations below!

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer’s all-time favorite holiday movie is the 1990 blockbuster family movie “Home Alone.”

“That’s a classic to me,” said Jennifer. “I love it so much that I try to reenact moments [from the film].” She shared that she even paid a real-life visit to the McCallister house featured in the movie!

“I feel like I get to relive it all the time because they shot a lot of it at O’Hare airport and I’m from Chicago,” she told her audience. “Whenever I’m traveling and I go through that airport, I feel like I’m in ‘Home Alone.’”

JHud, who starred in the 2013 Christmas musical movie “Black Nativity,” also shared her love of the Will Ferrell comedy “Elf.”

“Buddy says the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear. And I do that all year round,” Jennifer shared.

Mariah Carey

“Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey obviously loves watching holiday flicks this time of the year. And it looks like she and JHud could have a movie night! “I love ‘Elf,’” she told JHud during her appearance on the show.

The Grammy-winning singer is fond of the classics, too. “I like ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ the original one,” she said. “It’s got something about it.”

Mike Epps

Mike Epps told Jennifer that he loves to watch the 1966 animated film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” during the holidays.

The comedian and actor also discussed starring in his own Christmas classic, “Friday After Next.”

“We just wanted to leave something for people to watch every year that was ours,” he told Jennifer.

Kris Polaha

Though he didn't mention his overall favorite Christmas movie, Kris Polaha, the "King of Hallmark," said that his latest movie with Hallmark is his favorite one he's filmed.

"It's like trying to choose a favorite kid," he said of choosing his favorite Hallmark movie out of the 18 he's made!

"But this one is fun," he said of his latest film, “A Biltmore Christmas,” which premieres December 2 on the Hallmark Channel. He calls the time-traveling holiday movie "my favorite one so far."

