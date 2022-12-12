Poll: Would You Decorate Your House with a Real Christmas Tree or a Fake One?

Not all holiday decorations are created equal!

In an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer played a game with her live studio audience called “Something’s Gotta Go,” where they had to pick between two items or experiences.

In the spirit of the holidays, JHud asked the crowd if they prefer to decorate their house with a real Christmas tree or a fake one.

Immediately, the audience began to loudly express their opinions.

“I told you this gets serious!” Jennifer said.

One audience member, Maurice from Chicago, told fellow Chi native Jennifer, “The real tree gotta go.”

When Jennifer asked why, Maurice said he once had a real tree in his house and “it caught on fire!”

“I think we didn’t water it,” he added.

However, a different audience member, Talvida from Whittier, California, said the fake tree had to go.

“The fresh one, the smell. Most of the kids like the fresh one,” she explained. “Christmas is special for kids.”

Amore from Charlotte, North Carolina, agreed with Maurice, explaining that real trees “shed all over the place.”

“The fake tree, you can pull it out next year,” Amore said.

At the end, Jennifer sided with Maurice and Amore. In her explanation, Jennifer said she once bought a real tree but “because she likes it hot,” all of the tree’s bristles fell off.

“It completely fell apart,” Jennifer said.

