JHud's Holiday Giveaways — Day 2! 3 Ways to Enter for a Chance to Win Amazing Prizes!

Jennifer Hudson is feeling extra generous this holiday season!

Mama Hud wants to help fill your home with tons of the hottest products and most exciting experiences!

Jennifer is giving away all the gifts from Day 2 of her special holiday shows! And you have THREE CHANCES to win starting Wednesday, December 6!

Day 2 Prizes:

-3-day, 2-night stay at any Wyndham property

-$500 Skincare Kit from TreCeuticals

-Ninja Extended Life Premium Ceramic 9-piece Cookware Set

-Therabody Theragun Sense

-$125 Toys R Us at Macy’s Gift Card

Here are the three ways to enter Day 2 of JHud's Holiday Giveaways!

Enter the JenniferHudsonShow.com Giveaway!

To enter for a chance to win all of the Day 2 prizes:

Enter the Newsletter Giveaway!

To enter for a chance to win all of the Day 2 prizes:

2) Enter via the link provided in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter starting Saturday, December 9.

Enter the Social Media Giveaway!

To enter for a chance to win all of the Day 2 prizes:

1) Follow @jenniferhudsonshow on Instagram.

2) Like the sweepstakes post. (Post will be available starting Wed, December 6.)

3) Share the sweepstakes graphic in your IG feed and/or IG Story with #JHudHolidayGiveawayDay2. Don’t forget to tag @jenniferhudsonshow and two friends you're watching “The Jennifer Hudson Show” holiday episodes with!

Wait, there's more!

Good luck!