How to Watch the ‘Barbie’ Movie at Home

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” celebrated the home release of “Barbie” the movie with a special in-studio game! On Friday’s episode, Jennifer Hudson called down sisters Lynne and Laura from her live studio audience to quiz them on “Barbie” movie-related trivia.

Just like most Barbies, the sisters were given a title based on their interests — Lynne is Lifetime Learner Barbie and Laura is Animal Advocate Barbie. They also used the Barbie Selfie Generator to recreate the movie’s poster featuring their own face! (You can use it, too!)

Laura and Lynne had to accurately guess which “Barbie” movie character said a particular quote to win a fun prize. Play along by watching the video below!

Both contestants went home with $250 each, a Barbie bundle including “Barbie” on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD and toys inspired by the film from Mattel!

Watch ‘Barbie’ at Home

If you want to relive the fun of “Barbie” or catch it for the first time, there are multiple ways to watch the hit movie at home. The film is available now for purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Barbie is also available for Digital ownership and rental at home on participating digital platforms where you purchase or rent movies, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

Get access to bonus features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital, including a look behind the scenes into Barbie Land, the fashion, the magical musical scenes, and how director Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and the rest of the cast and crew brought Barbie to life.

Because she loves to spread the wealth, everyone in Jennifer’s live studio audience also went home with “Barbie” on 4K Ultra HD!