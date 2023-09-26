From Barbie to Roblox: How Childhood Toys Shaped Generations

Each generation has their own particular set of toys forever linked to their childhood, but one thing remains the same whether you’re a Boomer or a Zoomer: the impact each toy had on the child (or adult!) playing with it.

Barbie (Baby Boomers)

The first Barbie doll was first introduced in 1959, and the fashion doll is more popular than ever thanks to the success of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie.

Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie in the blockbuster film, shared a hilarious story with JHud about playing with the dolls as a child.

Issa isn’t the only Barbie fan. During her appearance on the show, Laverne Cox discussed her Barbie-themed 50th birthday bash — and then gifted JHud the Laverne Cox Barbie! Now that’s a collector’s item!

Hula-Hoop (Baby Boomers)

The first mass-produced hula-hoops were made in the late 1950s, but the simple spinning toy remains popular with both kids and adults.

While on the show, “Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt showed off his special skill of hula-hooping for an extended amount of time!

Easy-Bake Oven (Generation X)

Octavia Spencer shared that she had “beef” with Santa as a kid for never giving her an Easy-Bake Oven, the popular toy introduced in the 1960s that would heat food with two 100-watt incandescent light bulbs. The Oscar-winning actress was absolutely shocked to receive that very gift from JHud!

Roller Skates (Generation X)

Roller skates have been used by both children and grown-ups alike since the 1700s! They achieved widespread popularity starting in the 1880s, then came in and out of style before having a resurgence in the 1970s with roller discos.

Jennifer learned some tricks on a Jenniferized pair of roller skates from viral skating duo Marcus and Michael Griffin.

Jump Rope (Generation X)

Kids have been jumping rope since the 17th century, but the rules for double Dutch were formalized in the early 1970s, with the first double Dutch competition taking place in 1974.

Jennifer welcomed the skilled athletes of the Jumping Dreams Double Dutch team from Charlotte, North Carolina — and joined in the fun by trying her hand (or feet) at some double Dutch, too!

Susie Scribbles (Millennials)

Do you remember Susie Scribbles? JHud sure does!

Susie Scribbles was a battery-operated, mechanical talking and writing doll introduced in the late 1980s, and it happened to be Jennifer’s favorite toy growing up.

Paw Patrol (Generation Alpha)

Today’s toys are more than likely connected to a TV series featuring a large cast of characters, and Nickelodeon’s “Paw Patrol” is one of the most popular shows for children with 10 series and two theatrically released films.

One of the brand’s biggest fans, 5-year-old Luke from Grand Blanc, Michigan, became an Internet sensation when a video showing him using his bathtub to baptize his “Paw Patrol” stuffed dog went viral.

Luke and his parents came by the show, and after the budding pastor sang a hymn with JHud, she surprised him with a “Paw Patrol” gift basket.

Roblox (Generation Alpha)

Today, it’s not surprising to find a young child glued to a screen playing video games. Online game Roblox originally launched in 2006 but is currently popular with today’s generation of kids who want to program their own virtual world.

Chariel Watson and her daughter Miracle Golden sat down on the couch with Jennifer to recall how Chariel hilariously tracked down her child via Roblox!