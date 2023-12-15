What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Shining in Gold for ‘The Color Purple’ Cast

Jennifer Hudson brought her fashion A-game for a huge week at “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

To sit down with the cast of “The Color Purple,” JHud wore a gold dress instead of the expected purple (despite it being one of her favorite colors).

She also continued to cover herself in sparkles to stay in lockstep with her glitzy holiday set.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, December 11

Jennifer interviewed Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Erika Alexander from “American Fiction” in a teal velvet suit from Express. She paired the look with brushed bronze Linea Paolo pumps.

“We felt this look was perfect for the cast of ‘American Fiction,’” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com.

Tuesday, December 12

Jennifer chatted with Tony Shalhoub on Tuesday’s show while wearing a pink sequin dress from Los Angeles-based luxury brand Helsi. For shoes, she wore black suede pumps from I.N.C.

“I chose this for one of the holiday looks knowing the pink sequins would pop off the camera perfectly,” said Oakley.

For jewelry, Jennifer wore a pearl necklace with a gold band gifted to her by Mariah Carey as thanks for performing with her and Ariana Grande at Mimi’s show at Madison Square Garden. Check out JHud’s 1960s-inspired frock for the surprise performance of “Oh Santa!”

Wednesday, December 13

Jennifer had a ball with Property Brothers Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, wearing a silver suit from luxury label Rare London with a black top underneath.

Jennifer showed off her Mariah Carey necklace again, and paired the whole shimmering look with Lucite silver heels.

Thursday, December 14

Jennifer made quite the entrance coming out in a body-hugging, long-sleeved sequin black and red houndstooth dress.

Jennifer coordinated with a gold manicure and silver rings, along with a chunky sparkly black bracelet.

Friday, December 15

While Oprah Winfrey and Fantasia chose to wear purple for their visit to the Happy Place, Jennifer Hudson selected a gold Badgley Mischka dress paired with black-and-gold ombre pumps.

“This dress was chosen because of the retro style, silhouette, color, and fit,” Oakley revealed.

“I thought the gold would be a beautiful pop of color against the purple set. It’s also the same color as the font for the titles for this film.”

Of course, you need just a bit of purple if you’re going to sit down for a once-in-a-lifetime chat with “The Color Purple” cast — JHud had a pop of purple on her vintage bracelet.