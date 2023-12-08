What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Celebrating the Holidays with Sparkles

Jennifer Hudson brought the sparkles to her holiday shows!

This week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud gravitated towards chic black outfits and lots of shiny sequins so she would fit the vibe of her set, newly decorated for the holidays!

See what JHud wore on the show this week to interview Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey, Darius Rucker, and more!

Monday, December 4

Jennifer started off her week wearing a velvet mock neck top from Nanette Lepore paired with leather pants from L’Agence.

“The look was chosen for the tennis segment with Nick Kyrgios,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com. She wanted Jennifer to feel free to move and swing a racket while still looking glitzy.

Tuesday, December 5

Jennifer kicked off her two days of Holiday Giveaway shows wearing a bronze sequin suit from Express and a sparkly sweater from L’Agence. She donned patent brown booties as well.

“We chose this look because of the color of the Mazda car she was giving away,” explained Oakley, referencing the brand-new car gifted to 11-year-old sports reporter Jeremiah Fennell and his mom, Lorraine.

Wednesday, December 6

For Day 2 of her Holiday Giveaway shows, Jennifer sparkled in a body-hugging long-sleeved sheer dress paired with matching booties.

“I chose this sparkly AFRM dress because of all of the Holiday Giveaways,” revealed Oakley. “I wanted her to sparkle like her gifts!”

Thursday, December 7

JHud kept her week of sparkles going strong with a black sequin jumpsuit from Express.

“This look was chosen because she decided to roller-skate out onto the set,” said Oakley, referencing JHud starting the show rolling out on stage in a pair of Jenniferized skates! Oakley added that Jennifer “felt extremely festive” in this outfit.

Friday, December 8

To interview Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer went with a sequin turquoise dress from brand Dress the Population. For shoes, JHud donned turquoise Jimmy Choos.

The host donned silver drop earrings and shiny and bright bracelets to make this sparkling outfit really pop.

Because of the in-studio "Barbie" movie trivia game played in this day's show, Oakley explained that she “wanted her to emulate Barbie” without leaning on shades of pink. Mission accomplished!