What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Welcoming Mariah Carey in a ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Dress

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, November 13

Jennifer wore the Priyanka Reversible Mesh Dress in Moire Tiger from Diane Von Furstenberg. This dress — which is actually reversible! — came with a wavy green-and-blue pattern and a slit to show off some leg.

“I loved the pattern and fit,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com of JHud’s dress.

Tuesday, November 14

On Tuesday’s show, JHud donned a bright red wrap dress from Badgley Mischka. “I loved the pop of red on her,” said Oakley.

Jennifer paired this professional look with some matching red slingback heels. This romantic red color was the perfect choice to sit-down with real-life married couple Mike Epps and Kyra Epps!

Wednesday, November 15

“I put on this dress for Mariah Carey!” exclaimed JHud at the top of the show.

To welcome the “Queen of Christmas” — who herself stunned in a black skintight sequined minidress — Jennifer donned Barbie pink velvet dress, complete with a draped front and long sleeves.

“For Mariah Carey, we chose this pink velvet dress from Michael Costello that I used as a base and built onto it to make it a one-of-a-kind dress,” revealed Oakley.

Jennifer coordinated this feminine look with pink frames and pink velvet stacked heels from NL.

Thursday, November 16

Jennifer looked chic in a chocolate brown outfit for Thursday’s show.

“I chose this brown asymmetrical dress from Norma Kamali,” said Oakley. “I paired it with a cropped brown blazer and some leopard pumps.”

Friday, November 17

To close out the week with Blake Shelton, JHud donned a stretchy black long-sleeved and wide-legged jumpsuit with unique draping at the neckline.

She added a pop of holiday cheer on her lips with some cherry red lipstick.

JHud started the show in shiny black heels, but when it came time to lift weights with 81-year-old powerlifter Nora Langdon, she changed into a pair of blinged-out flats!