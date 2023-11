Mike and Kyra Epps stop by to discuss their HGTV series, “Buying Back the Block.”

Jennifer welcomes Cori Salazar and her husband, Zak Salazar, from Mission Viejo, California, who are parents of three children: 4-year-old Juniper, 3-year-old Delaney, and 21-month-old Luna. Last spring, their lives changed when the couple each received a cancer diagnosis just months apart.