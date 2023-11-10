What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Chic Lounge Vibes and Animal Print

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, November 6

For Monday’s show, Jennifer looked fierce in a flowing leopard print dress from Ronny Kobo and nude pumps from Kahmune.

She wore her curls bouncy and free and sported black cat-eye glasses.

Tuesday, November 7

JHud got comfy for Tuesday’s show in a pajama-inspired purplish blue satin suit.

“We chose this slinky blue Kobi Halperin satin suit because of the chic lounge vibe it gave off,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com.

Wednesday, November 8

On Wednesday’s show, JHud JHud donned a body-hugging brown suit from M.M.LaFleur cropped at the ankles. According to Oakley, this safari-inspired outfit was chosen because of its industrial look.

“I love the clean silhouette it gives her,” the stylist noted.

Her square-framed eyeglasses had a pop of gold, and she wore bright purple nails to add a bit of color. Her bracelet was compliments of Dannijo, a lifestyle brand with a cult following known for its statement jewelry, tie-dye silk slips, and resort-leisure clothing.

Jennifer started the episode wearing camouflage-print pumps, then switched into white sneakers with camo detail to dance around the stage with Carson Cruz, the UPS driver who went viral for his infectious personality.

Thursday November 9

Jennifer looked ready for the holiday season in a cherry red jumpsuit paired with animal print pumps.

JHud swapped the heels for some tap shoes when she got a one-on-one lesson from tap dancer extraordinaire and “Spotlight” performer Justin Jordan!

“We chose this red tuxedo-style jumpsuit because of the fit and color,” said Oakley of JHud’s bright getup. “We thought it’d be perfect for Jennifer to try out tap dancing.”

Friday, November 10

Closing out JHud's looks for the week was a black long-sleeved faux leather dress paired with black lace-up booties. Jennifer rocked a side part with slightly crimped hair and oversized gold hoop earrings.