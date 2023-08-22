What Celebs Wore on TV 2022-2023
Fashion August 22, 2023
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” isn’t just a party — it’s a fashion show!
Just like our very fashionable studio audience, Jennifer Hudson’s guests are always impeccably dressed when they come on the show.
Celebrities always look great on the red carpet, but they also put careful consideration into what they wear on TV.
JHud's guests embraced colors, like Chloe Bailey in her sheer cerulean dress worn over black trousers or Vice President Kamala Harris in her periwinkle suit. Others decided to go monochromatic, like Seal in his dapper black-on-black ensemble — with matching manicure!
Some celebs donned some seriously comfy threads, like a six months pregnant Meghan Trainor in her shimmery blue pajama-inspired two-piece. Others decided to go more formal, like Storm Reid in her off-the-shoulder purple dress.
Some celebs bring their jewelry A-game, like Sheryl Lee Ralph did with her gorgeous vintage gold earrings, while others are all about the shoes (see Folake Olowofoyeku’s couture boots for her “full-figured feet”).
And then some, like Tyler James Williams, made sure their outfit showed off their most coveted accessory: their amazing biceps.
Discover the outfit details of Season 1’s stylish guests. And check out all of JHud’s looks on the show, too!
