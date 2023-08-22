What Celebs Wore on TV 2022-2023

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” isn’t just a party — it’s a fashion show!

Just like our very fashionable studio audience, Jennifer Hudson’s guests are always impeccably dressed when they come on the show.

Celebrities always look great on the red carpet, but they also put careful consideration into what they wear on TV.

Some celebs bring their jewelry A-game, like Sheryl Lee Ralph did with her gorgeous vintage gold earrings, while others are all about the shoes (see Folake Olowofoyeku’s couture boots for her “full-figured feet”).

And then some, like Tyler James Williams, made sure their outfit showed off their most coveted accessory: their amazing biceps.

