What Michael Urie Wore on the Show

Michael Urie must have learned a thing or two about fashion from his days on “Ugly Betty,” because he looked absolutely fabulous during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The actor, whose big break came from playing the assistant to a fashion director on “Ugly Betty,” was every bit the fashionista himself on the March 13 episode of the show.

Michael, styled by celebrity stylist Michael Fusco, wore a deep brown turtleneck by COS and pants by John Varvatos.

But the real star of this look was the eye-catching jacket by Maison Audmi, an Indo-British fashion house founded by designer Urvashi Lele. The brand aims to promote femininity in menswear and creates ravishing designs for men that include dresses and skirts.

“A combination of the Hindi words Aurat (Woman) and Aadmi (Man), the label is a tongue-in-cheek homage to androgyny in menswear,” states the brand’s website.

Additionally, Michael’s boots were from Barollo Italy.

“I loooooved being on @jenniferhudsonshow and meeting @iamjhud herself!” the actor wrote on his Instagram after appearing on the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During his chat with Jennifer Hudson, Michael spoke about his love of Barry Manilow (“I’m a fanilow,” he insisted), his pre-fame gig of being a medical research subject for the effects of marijuana (“This is a real job!” he told JHud), and how his new show “Shrinking,” which focuses on the world of mental health counseling, helped him sign up for therapy.

“The stigma on mental health has lifted in a lot of ways,” he said. “I actually started therapy because of the show. Not because it made me sad, but because I want to take better care of myself.”