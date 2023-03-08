What Ledisi Wore on the Show

Ledisi was a vision in white on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The versatile singer customized a blazer from Gabrielle Union’s collection at New York & Company by turning it into a lovely wrap dress for her appearance and performance on the show.

“Thank you @gabunion for my blazer I turned into a dress,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Black Women Designers Rock! Thank you @ralph.jeffries for making it work.”

Ledisi’s hair and makeup were compliments of beauty expert Sir Tony.

During her appearance, the singer performed her song “I Need to Know” and chatted with Jennifer about their longtime friendship that began in 2004 while performing at an all-star benefit concert.

“You were just getting off of ‘American Idol,’ and you were so quiet and scared of everyone,” said Ledisi about meeting JHud for the first time.

“I was terrified!” remembered JHud.

“And no one would sit next to you… They were afraid to sit next to her,” the singer continued. “I ain’t scared of nobody, so I sat next to you, and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Ledisi.’”

“Thank you for befriending me and talking to me and breaking the ice, because it was a whole new world,” JHud told her friend.

“You’re still the same — just more makeup and clothes,” said Ledisi, causing JHud to laugh.