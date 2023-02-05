JHud’s Look Was Built Around These Dramatic Wide-Leg Trousers

Lady in red!

Jennifer Hudson sported a bold and bright look on the January 31 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” wearing all red with a chic blazer, high heels, and a pair of wide-leg pants.

“There is nothing better than wide-leg trousers and amazing jewelry,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“The color red is quickly becoming one of Jennifer’s favorite colors to wear on air, so when I found these dramatic wide-leg trousers, she said we had to build a look around them,” said V.

JHud topped off her outfit with a gorgeous crystal choker by Dannijo, a lifestyle brand founded by two sisters known for its statement jewelry. “Jennifer said this little choker was the perfect beautifully delicate piece to finish the look,” added V.

JHud donned this look to chat with Tia Mowry about her new hair care line, 4U By Tia, as well as what life was like as a kid living at the height of her “Sister, Sister” fame.

“We used to have to have a bodyguard,” she said. “We just wanted to feel normal. Just normal kids.”

She also spoke to her longtime friend Ledisi, who was the first person to befriend her and welcome her into the Broadway community.

“Thank you for befriending me and talking to me and breaking the ice, because it was a whole new world,” JHud told the singer.

“You’re still the same — just more makeup and clothes,” Ledisi replied.