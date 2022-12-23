LL Cool J Scores in a Stylish Varsity Jacket

We can’t stop cheering for LL Cool J’s super hip varsity jacket!

During his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the hip-hop icon looked super stylish in a dark green varsity jacket with black leather sleeves from fashion house Rock the Bells. He coordinated the look with black pants, black-and-white kicks, and a matching green beanie.

Rock the Bells explains the significance of this particular jacket on their website: “In the early ’80s, the record label varsity jacket became a fashion statement that allowed artists to expand their influence beyond the record sleeve. The timeless silhouette endures 40 years later.”

LL rocked this stylish look during his chat with JHud, where he talked about how he comes up with his song melodies. He also shared what it’s like to do his own stunts on “NCIS: Los Angeles” and how he’s not that into working with horses: “I’m not used to being on top of something that’s so much stronger than me,” he says, making JHud and the audience giggle.

Jennifer paid homage to the celebrated rapper with her own fashion choices during his appearance. According to Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, she wanted to “pile on the rings and necklaces” to celebrate LL’s impact on hip-hop style.

JHud’s bling during this episode included two gold chain necklaces, diamond-adorned silver bracelets, several gold rings, and a gold bangle that reads “EGOT,” inspired by Jennifer’s elite status in the industry.