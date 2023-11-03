Ryan Lochte

Jennifer welcomes 5-year-old Colbie Durborow, along with her mom Amanda, from Farmingdale, NJ and her mentor Steph Roach from Phoenix, AZ. Colbie was born 17 weeks premature with cerebral palsy (CP). Steph is an inspirational fitness coach who was also born with CP and is a 6-year cancer survivor. Colbie's mom, Amanda, and Steph met through social media in Feb 2021 and instantly formed a close bond.