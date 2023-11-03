What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Outfits Inspired by Octavia Spencer & Smokey Robinson

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, October 30

Jennifer began her week wearing a houndstooth mermaid silhouette dress from Norma Kamali, pairing this major look with black heels from F.Major.

“I love a good print for fall!” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com.

Tuesday, October 31

Happy Halloween! The host celebrated both Halloween and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with costumes inspired by Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s looks in two of her iconic music videos on the October 31 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

First, JHud took inspiration from Missy’s look in her “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video, wearing a black patent leather blow-up suit and headpiece.

Later, JHud transitioned into a second iconic Missy look: a camouflage suit bedazzled with black sequins, inspired by the MC’s outfit in her “Get Ur Freak On” music video, complete with gold hoop earrings and a short wig in the style of Missy’s haircut in the vid.

Wednesday, November 1

JHud wore a midnight blue long-sleeved dress with a draped front and low neckline. Taking this dress to the next level were a pair of drop earrings and Badgley Mischka heels.

“We chose this Chiara Boni dress because of Smokey Robinson,” said Oakley. “I felt they would look perfect together in this elegant look.”

Thursday November 2

JHud donned a quirky coral collared suit dress with a wide belt from Badgley Mischka. The suit was embellished with various sizes of pearls along the shoulders, down the sleeves, and down to the cuffs.

Jennifer’s stylist tells us she thought this look would be “perfect for Octavia Spencer.”

Friday, November 3

Jennifer was in full fall fashion mode while wearing a burnt orange long-sleeved dress from Alexia Ardmore. She accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings, plus heels from Sam Edelman.

This deep gemstone color coordinated wonderfully with guest Alfonso Ribeiro's burgundy suit!