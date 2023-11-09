Jennifer Hudson Puts the Spotlight on Singers, Dancers & Musicians from Around the World

Jennifer Hudson loves to support up-and-coming performers and provide a platform for them to share their talents with the world!

JHud’s “Spotlight” series gives the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage over to amazing talents from across the globe so they can show off what they do best, be it singing, dancing, or playing an instrument.

Check out our “Spotlight” performers and remember their names, because these entertainers are definitely going places!

Tap Dancer Justin Jackson

Tap dancer Justin Jackson from Montreal, Canada, was a semifinalist on Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent” and competed on “So You Think You Can Dance Canada.”

Justin came by the show to perform an incredible tap dance routine!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Accordion Player Irany Teaches JHud How to Play

Irany from Mexicali, Mexico, has only been playing the accordion for four years—she taught herself from watching YouTube videos—and she’s already gotten the attention of many famous Mexican artists, including Karol G.

Irany just finished touring the U.S. with Karol G, and she stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show off her electrifying accordion skills (and beautiful singing voice) and to teach JHud how to play!

Retired Blues Guitarist Paul Martinez Plays from the Heart

Musician Paul Martinez from Corpus Christi, Texas, grew up playing music with his brother and dad but never pursued it professionally.

After retiring, Paul decided to pick the guitar back up again and started posting videos of him playing on TikTok. His videos have garnered millions of views!

As the show’s very first “Spotlight” performer, the 56-year-old came on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to play the blues, his very first professional gig as a musician. He explained to Jennifer how channeling his emotions into his playing helped him go viral.