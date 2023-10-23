Kids From South African Sibling Trio Biko’s Manna Gets a Huge Surprise

Sponsored by Guitar Center |Jennifer Hudson loves to support the next generation of artists, which is why she’s putting the spotlight on (and giving a major surprise to) this trio of incredibly talented siblings!

Music group and viral sensation Biko’s Manna hails from Johannesburg, South Africa, and features three siblings — Biko, 16; Manna, 13; and Mfundo, 8. These talented kids record themselves performing impressive covers of popular songs, and their videos have garnered more than 16 million likes on TikTok!

The oldest sibling, Biko, sings while accompanied by her brother Manna on guitar or piano. Their little brother Mfundo can be seen grooving to their performances.

The siblings have spent the last few months touring the U.S. They’ve performed at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville and Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

Next stop: Los Angeles! They were invited to the Warner Bros. backlot to film social content for their channels — but “The Jennifer Hudson Show” had a big surprise for them!

While the siblings filmed their content elsewhere on the lot, Jennifer surprised a batch of WB Tour carts holding tourists who had no idea JHud was about to climb on board!

She then drove the carts over to meet Biko, Manna, and Mfundo.

After meeting Jennifer, each of the three musical kiddos received a gift: a guitar from Guitar Center!

