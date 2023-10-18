7-Year-Old ‘Thank You, It’s an Afro’ Author Cassidy Bridges Shares Her ‘Affromations’ with Jennifer Hudson

This 7-year-old wants you to know that your hair is beautiful — and so are you!

Cassidy Bridges from Brooklyn, New York, stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with her parents Ramell and Gabrielle to discuss the short but poignant video that made her go viral and would become the inspiration for a new children’s book.

A few years ago, Cassidy was filming a video outdoors when a stranger complimented her hair. Without skipping a beat, she replied, “Thank you, it’s an afro!”

“I just thought that it is beautiful and I should let other people know that it’s beautiful, too,” she told Jennifer Hudson of her hairstyle.

Her mother posted the video online, and Cassidy’s confident response struck a chord with people around the world. Since then, she’s gained popularity online for her adorable personality and for her messages promoting kindness and embracing one’s individuality.

Cassidy has since released a book titled “Thank You, It’s an Afro,” which tells her story and encourages others to believe that their hair is a work of art. (Because it is!)

“I couldn’t see boys and girls who look like me, so I had to make my own book,” she said.

Cassidy told Jennifer that she loves her afro because it’s unique like she is. Her afro makes her feel powerful and free.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Gabrielle told JHud that her daughter’s high self-esteem and self-worth is the culmination of years of affirmations — or “affromations,” as they call them — that the family regularly recites. Cassidy walked Jennifer and the studio audience through some of her affromations!

“I am smart. I am kind. I am strong. I am capable. I am teachable. I am loved. I am beautiful,” she shared, with Jennifer and the audience repeating after her.

Besides writing, this ambitious little girl revealed that she wants to pursue acting, modeling, and singing and be an EGOT recipient one day, just like JHud. There’s no doubt Cassidy will reach any goal she puts her mind to!

Pick up “Thank You, It’s an Afro” in Target stores nationwide.