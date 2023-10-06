Check Out 4-Year-Old Basketball Prodigy Lil Mike's Moves

Jennifer Hudson was blown away by a basketball-loving preschooler who is skilled beyond his years!

“Lil Mike” from Williamsburg, Virginia, is only 4 years old and is already considered a basketball prodigy. The tyke recently started going viral for his impressive skills on the court!

His father, Mike Jones, noticed his son’s obsession with basketball at a young age. He tells “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that no matter how hard he tried to get him to play with his other toys, Lil Mike only wanted to play with his basketball toys.

At age 3, Mike decided to start teaching Lil Mike advanced basketball skills. After only a year, he’s already at a 10-year-old’s playing level.

Lil Mike loves the Los Angeles Lakers and his favorite player is LeBron James. The tiny phenom spends his time watching NBA draft reruns and hopes to one day be picked for draft himself. But first, he can’t wait to attend his first pro game!

Check out Lil Mike’s impressive moves below!

Slam Dunk (with a Shaq Assist!)

Lil Mike shot hoops and dribbled with both hands simultaneously like a pro on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” before being surprised with #34 from his beloved Lakers — Shaquille O’Neal!

Shaq helped the tyke with a slam dunk before surprising him and his dad with tickets to a Lakers game! The little guy’s amazed face says it all!

Double Dribble

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out how he dribbles with both hands!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Shooting Hoops

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He may be a shorty, but he can sink a basket!

Stretching

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Even this 4-year-old knows you need to stretch before going hard!