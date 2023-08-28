Basketball Stars: Jennifer Hudson Jams with B-Ball Athletes

Jennifer Hudson is a huge basketball fan, and both her and her live studio audience have a ball whenever a basketball star stops by the show!

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud got a lesson in blocking from Charles Barkley, chatted with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about LeBron James breaking his decades-long record, and celebrated with the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball champs!

Check out some of the most memorable moments of JHud talking about her favorite game with both basketball legends and tomorrow’s sports icons.

Magic Johnson Used to Shoot Hoops with Michael Jordan on the WB Lot

The Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson revealed to Jennifer that he almost played for the Chicago Bulls, and the only thing between having a career in Los Angeles versus one in Chicago was a coin flip!

The icon later discussed having pickup games with Michael Jordan on the Warner Bros. lot while MJ was filming “Space Jam” in the mid-‘90s and shares some words of encouragement for JHud’s basketball-loving son, David.

“David, you gon’ be hanging with me!” said Magic. “I’m gonna take him to a Laker game, even though he’s a Bulls fan… and then we’re going to shoot some jumpers.”

Russell Westbrook Reveals His Long-Delayed Meeting with Michael Jordan

Very fashionable NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook recalled attending a Michael Jordan basketball camp as a kid and skipping getting an autograph from the basketball icon because he was in the middle of a pickup game. It all worked out for Russell years later when MJ signed him as an athlete!

During their chat, Russell also revealed the positive impact he’s making in underserved communities through his Why Not? Foundation and the Westbrook Academy.

Later, Russell and JHud were joined by his wife, Nina Westbrook, who shared that she once beat her husband at basketball during a one-on-one!

The longtime couple discussed their competitive nature and how there’s no competition at all when it comes to who owns more shoes. (It’s Russell.)

Charles Barkley Shows JHud His “Big Bottom” Technique

Basketball legend Charles Barkley Charles Barkley candidly shared with JHud how he feels turning 60 years old and becoming a grandfather who dotes on his grandson every chance he gets.

Since Charles is known to be one of the greatest rebounders in NBA history, he hilariously showed Jennifer how he used his “big bottom” to block other players from getting the ball!

LSU All-Stars Celebrate Their NCAA Win

During their appearance on the show, LSU basketball standouts Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and Alexis Morris revealed how it felt when their team won the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

The trio shared how good it felt to be celebrated not just as basketball players, but as Black women representing their school.

Later, the student athletes compete in the ultimate showdown — “Hoop There It Is,” the game that combines musical chairs with shooting hoops! Jennifer surprised all three with Jenniferized jerseys!

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks Reuniting with the Showtime Lakers

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Jennifer about his recent Showtime Lakers reunion in Maui, reminiscing about hazing Magic Johnson in his rookie year and revealing that he was the team librarian.

Kareem also shared his support for LeBron James breaking his NBA all-time scoring record, telling Jennifer he never played to set records, which are meant to be broken, then applauded LeBron for his incredible career on and off the court.

Jennifer Hudson Learns Basketball Tricks from a Harlem Globetrotter

Crissa “Ace” Jackson came by the show to share how she became the 13th woman to join the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters. The basketball fanatic then showed JHud some tricks!