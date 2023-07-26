Basketball Fashion: Russell Westbrook, Charles Barkley & More Give Their Hot Takes

In today’s world, being a famous basketball player is a side gig to being a full-time fashionista.

Modern-day basketball fashion can run the gamut from couture to just plain confusing. It may be beautiful or it may be bad, but it’s never boring!

Check out some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Russell Westbrook, Charles Barkley, and LSU All-Star Angel “Bayou Barbie” Reese, giving their hot takes on modern day basketball player (and spectator) fashion — including their opinions on their own sense of style.

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is known for unique fashion sense almost as much as he’s known for his moves on the court.

The NBA All-Star told Jennifer Hudson that his interest in fashion started during childhood. “I just got inspired by seeing my mom and the things she put us in, and it allowed me to be able to express myself through fashion and through clothes. Since then, I’ve been attached to it, and I’m grateful to still be able to express myself through what I wear.”

Russell told Jennifer that he puts lots of thought into what he decides to wear each day. For his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” he estimated that it took him about 37 minutes to get ready. He also said he still gets fashion tips and advice from his mom!

Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith has a career commenting on athletes’ performances, but he’s also got some strong opinions about modern-day basketball fashion.

“Some of it’s challenging,” he told Jennifer on the show. “LeBron James has his moments where he looks on point. Russell Westbrook, credit for bravery, because he tries stuff that none of us would think about trying.

“Kyle Kuzma, I don’t know what the hell he’s thinking half the time, but I give him credit for trying,” he added.

“Some of these guys go to Paris for Fashion Week,” continued Stephen. “They are really trying to do their thing. Some of it works, some of it doesn’t. That’s fashion. It’s a matter of style.

“Some of their tastes seems very universally accepted. Sometimes you look at them and you think — you on your own.

“Do I think I dress better than most of them? Yes, I do,” he proudly stated.

“I’m on TV a minimum of 10 hours a week… so when I’m on TV where you’re gonna see me, I treat it with the seriousness it deserves.

“When I’m on the air, I like you to look at me and know this brother’s not playing,” he said.

Charles Barkley

Basketball legend Charles Barkley didn’t hold anything back when it came to modern-day basketball fashion. “I think some of them look great, and some of them look like damn fools,” he said.

“To each his own, but some of that stuff don’t look good! They say money cleans everything — no, it doesn’t. Some of those dudes look like idiots,” he told JHud.

“Every single person in the world is different, but there’s one thing that every single person does. Before you go out, you look in that mirror one last time. And some people need to fix that mirror,” he continued.

“We didn’t really care about fashion. We didn’t have ESPN or social media,” Charles said of the players in his day. “The most important thing is to be comfortable. You got to learn that.”

LSU All-Star Angel Reese

LSU’s star forward Angel Reese is known as the Bayou Barbie due to her feminine fashion choices off the court. “I feel like — look good, play good, that’s just how I am,” she told Jennifer. “I make sure my lashes are done, my nails, my hair, my edges are on fleek.

“I feel like I can just tap in to so many different things,” she continued. “A lot of people love me because I’m being able to show both things… On the court it’s all about business, but off the court I’m a girly girl, I’m gonna dress up, I’m gonna be cute.”

Added Angel, “I think a lot of people put the stereotype that you’re supposed to look a certain way on the court. You’re not supposed to have your nails on, you’re too focused your makeup — naw, I’m gonna look good, and I’m gonna have my lashes and makeup on, and I’m still gonna get to it.”

Courtside Fashion

A big part of modern-day basketball fashion is what the fans choose to wear while watching the game!

On the March 22 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson asked her producer Paige to help her understand some rather odd videos and photos going viral in a segment she calls “Make It Make Sense.”

JHud presented Paige with a confounding photo of Chicago rapper Lil Durk sitting courtside while wearing what appeared to be a literal skateboard sawed in half and sewed inside his sweater!

Paige refers to this look as “courtside fashion,” since choosing what you wear courtside at a basketball game is all about getting attention.

JHud, however, never fails to get attention when she goes courtside, usually opting for a stylish (and comparatively normal) outfit of a jumpsuit, a denim jacket, and some heels.